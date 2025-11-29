Brownsville police search for missing elderly man diagnosed with dementia
The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating an elderly man diagnosed with dementia.
Police said 76-year-old Romulo Garza was last seen on Wednesday, November 26 near U.S. Highway 281. At this time, it is unknown what he may be wearing.
Anyone with information on Garza's whereabouts is urged to contact the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.
