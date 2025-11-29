x

Brownsville police search for missing elderly man diagnosed with dementia

Brownsville police search for missing elderly man diagnosed with dementia
2 hours 41 minutes 55 seconds ago Saturday, November 29 2025 Nov 29, 2025 November 29, 2025 5:55 PM November 29, 2025 in News - Local
Romulo Garza (Photo courtesy of the Brownsville Police Department)

The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating an elderly man diagnosed with dementia.

Police said 76-year-old Romulo Garza was last seen on Wednesday, November 26 near U.S. Highway 281. At this time, it is unknown what he may be wearing.

Anyone with information on Garza's whereabouts is urged to contact the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days