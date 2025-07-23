x

Brownsville police search for person of interest in assault case

Brownsville police search for person of interest in assault case
1 hour 32 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, July 23 2025 Jul 23, 2025 July 23, 2025 3:30 PM July 23, 2025 in News - Local

The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a man who is a person of interest in an assault investigation.

Police said the incident happened at a convenience store at the 2100 block of Price Road on June 30. The victim claimed the man made unwanted contact with her.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days