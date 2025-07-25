x

Brownsville police search for person of interest in vehicle thefts

4 hours 6 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, July 25 2025 Jul 25, 2025 July 25, 2025 2:30 PM July 25, 2025 in News - Local

The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a man who is a person of interest in multiple vehicle thefts.

Police said the vehicle thefts were committed in the area of Austin Road.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477. Information provided could lead to a cash reward.

