Brownsville police search for person of interest in vehicle thefts
The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a man who is a person of interest in multiple vehicle thefts.
Police said the vehicle thefts were committed in the area of Austin Road.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477. Information provided could lead to a cash reward.
More News
Sports Video
-
Dak Prescott on Micah Parsons contract talks: 'He should get paid'
-
Joe Milton says trade from Patriots to Cowboys was ?something me and...
-
Dak Prescott on Cowboys mindset: 'If you don't think we can win...
-
Texans look to fill holes on offensive line at camp
-
Cowboys Dak Prescott gives update on health after first few days of...