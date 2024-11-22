Brownsville police search for suspect vehicle in hit-and-run

The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a driver suspected of hitting a cyclist and fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred on November 9 at around 5:50 p.m at the 1400 block of East Adams Street.

Police say a white, single-cab Chevrolet Silverado was involved in the hit-and-run. The truck struck a bicyclist and fled the scene without rendering aid. The cyclist was not seriously hurt.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.