Brownsville police search for suspect vehicle in hit-and-run
The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a driver suspected of hitting a cyclist and fleeing the scene.
The incident occurred on November 9 at around 5:50 p.m at the 1400 block of East Adams Street.
Police say a white, single-cab Chevrolet Silverado was involved in the hit-and-run. The truck struck a bicyclist and fled the scene without rendering aid. The cyclist was not seriously hurt.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
