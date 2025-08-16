x

Brownsville police search for two suspects in connection with aggravated robbery

Brownsville police search for two suspects in connection with aggravated robbery
4 hours 4 minutes 12 seconds ago Saturday, August 16 2025 Aug 16, 2025 August 16, 2025 2:52 PM August 16, 2025 in News - Local

The Brownsville Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred at the 3300 block of Southmost Road.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days