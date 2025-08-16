Brownsville police search for two suspects in connection with aggravated robbery
The Brownsville Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery.
The robbery occurred at the 3300 block of Southmost Road.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
