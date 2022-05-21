Brownsville police searching for driver in fatal hit and run

A 41-year-old woman was killed Friday night after she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, Brownsville police said.

Police responded to the 2200 block of Boca Chica Boulevard at around 9:30 p.m. in reference to the accident, according to a news release.

The unidentified victim was traveling south and crossing Boca Chica Boulevard when she was struck near the center median by a 2000 model white Chevrolet or GMC Sports Utility Vehicle.

“The suspect vehicle fled the location and has not been located at this time,” the news release stated, adding that the vehicle has damage on the front. “The female was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Those with information on the investigation and the identity of the driver are urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.