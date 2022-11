Brownsville police searching for person of interest accused of stealing a palm tree

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a person of interest accused of stealing a palm tree from a house.

The palm tree theft was caught on camera Sunday.

The video shows someone walking with what appears to be a sago palm and getting into the driver's seat of an SUV.

Those with any information are asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546- 8477.