Brownsville police searching for suspect in possible shooting

2 hours 5 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, July 11 2023 Jul 11, 2023 July 11, 2023 9:01 AM July 11, 2023 in News - Local

The Brownsville Police Department is currently at the 900 block of Media Luna in reference to a shooting.

Police say they are looking for a suspect who shot someone in the area. The victim was transported to a local hospital, their condition is unknown.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

