Brownsville police seeking car fire suspect
The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating an arson suspect who was seen on video setting fire to a car.
According to police, a car was set on fire Saturday at around 3 a.m. at the Rancho Cielo Apartments, located at the 3300 block of McAllen Road.
Surveillance video of the scene provided by police shows a hooded individual walking toward a parked car, and seemingly putting something on the vehicle right before the fire was set off.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
