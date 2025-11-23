Brownsville police seeking car fire suspect

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating an arson suspect who was seen on video setting fire to a car.

According to police, a car was set on fire Saturday at around 3 a.m. at the Rancho Cielo Apartments, located at the 3300 block of McAllen Road.

Surveillance video of the scene provided by police shows a hooded individual walking toward a parked car, and seemingly putting something on the vehicle right before the fire was set off.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.