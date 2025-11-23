x

Brownsville police seeking car fire suspect

2 hours 2 minutes 25 seconds ago Sunday, November 23 2025 Nov 23, 2025 November 23, 2025 7:10 PM November 23, 2025 in News - Local

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating an arson suspect who was seen on video setting fire to a car.

According to police, a car was set on fire Saturday at around 3 a.m. at the Rancho Cielo Apartments, located at the 3300 block of McAllen Road.

Surveillance video of the scene provided by police shows a hooded individual walking toward a parked car, and seemingly putting something on the vehicle right before the fire was set off.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477. 

