Brownsville police seeking man accused of failing to complete construction job

The Brownville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a theft charge.

Rafael Dimas Gonzalez is wanted by police after he was hired to do construction work on a residence last year that he never started on.

According to a news release, the victim paid Gonzalez half of the money upfront. Gonzalez has yet to return the money to the victim.

Those with information on Gonzalez’s whereabouts are urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.