Brownsville police seeking man accused of failing to complete construction job
The Brownville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a theft charge.
Rafael Dimas Gonzalez is wanted by police after he was hired to do construction work on a residence last year that he never started on.
According to a news release, the victim paid Gonzalez half of the money upfront. Gonzalez has yet to return the money to the victim.
Those with information on Gonzalez’s whereabouts are urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville police seeking man accused of failing to complete construction job
-
Brownsville police seeking person of interest in theft of car parts
-
Space heater safety tips to consider as cold front arrives
-
Organizations struggling to identify migrant remains
-
Valley businessman shares his military experience