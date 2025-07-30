Brownsville police seeking missing man

The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a man who has been reported missing.

Police said 35-year-old Roberto Miguel Sosa was last seen on Tuesday at around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Oasis Drive. He was last seen driving a gray 2021 Nissan Titan; his family said he suffers from mental disabilities.

Sosa is described as 6'01 in height, 220 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he is wearing at this time.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Brownsville police at 956-548-7000.