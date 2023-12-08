x

Brownsville Police Seeking to Identify Theft Suspect

4 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, August 11 2019 Aug 11, 2019 August 11, 2019 4:19 PM August 11, 2019 in News - Local

BROWNSVILLE- Brownsville police are seeking to identify a suspect in a theft case.

The theft happened on July 27th.

No other details are available at this time.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in an older model, Ford truck.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Brownsville crime stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS.

