Brownsville Police Seeking to Identify Theft Suspect
BROWNSVILLE- Brownsville police are seeking to identify a suspect in a theft case.
The theft happened on July 27th.
No other details are available at this time.
Police say the suspect fled the scene in an older model, Ford truck.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Brownsville crime stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville Veterans Chargers facing Smithson Valley Rangers in state semifinal game
-
Corpus Christi ISD warns of fraudulent ticket sales for state semifinals game
-
Investigation continues in death of Cameron County inmate who tested positive for...
-
Hanukkah observed at UTRGV with menorah displays
-
City of McAllen holds Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony