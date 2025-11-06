Brownsville resident speaks out following string of crashes on Alton Gloor Boulevard

A string of crashes along a portion of Alton Gloor Boulevard in Brownsville is raising concerns.

Data obtained by Channel 5 News shows the Texas Department of Transportation has recorded over 120 crashes along Alton Gloor Boulevard and Paredes Line Road since January 2025.

Maria Martinez lives along Alton Gloor, and said she’s learned to watch the road closely.

“I've actually developed a little bit of anxiety when I’m driving,” Martinez said.

Since she moved to her home on Alton Gloor and Lakeway Drive in March, Martinez said she has witnessed three crashes.

One incident involved a truck crashing into a wall feet away from her home, Martinez said.

“So I started putting cameras on my trees to see if there’s any accidents we can record for the city or for the police station,” Martinez said.

Martinez also reached out to Brownsville Mayor John Cowen to ask the roadway be reviewed.

Cowen responded and said he would look into the issue.

“When residents highlight issues that are important to them, I raise it to the attention of our city management so that they can look more into it,” Cowen said.

Cowen added that the city is now working with TxDOT to review the roadway and see what can be done.

The city said it expects to review potential safety improvements in the next few months.

Martinez said that just knowing the conversation has started gives her hope.

Watch the video above for the full story.