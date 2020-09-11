Brownsville restaurant owner weighs in on 25% capacity rule

A Brownsville woman is speaking out on how her business has been affected by the pandemic.

In June, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered that 50% capacity was the standard for restaurants across the state. He also made it clear that his orders superseded those of local governments.

However, due to a spike in cases of COVID-19, The City of Brownsville restricted restaurants to 25% capacity.

Sandra Salazar, owner of El Fogón Restaurant said she’s had to adjust to the changes.

"I had to reduce staff — that’s what's been most affected," Salazar said. "I can't cut back on other things rent, electric, that all stays the same — It's extremely complicated to run a business at 25% occupancy."

According to a letter addressed to Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez on Wednesday, Attorney General Ken Paxton warned the city that their amended emergency declarations could subject them to legal action — citing the 25% rule as a direct contradiction to the governor’s order.

