Brownsville road receives $3 million in upgrades

The city of Brownsville is rebuilding Wild Rose Lane, between Honeydale Road and Central Boulevard.

They're also upgrading the water and gas lines, among other things.

"We're also adding a sidewalk on one side and a 10-foot wide trail on the other side as well," Brownsville City Engineer Carlos Lastra said.

The project is expected to cost around $3 million and construction should be finished by next spring.