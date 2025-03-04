Brownsville St. Joseph Soccer team headed back to the TAPPS State Tournament

Brownsville, TX -- The Brownsville Saint Joseph Bloodhounds soccer team, otherwise known as the defending state champions, are heading back to the state tournament for a third consecutive year.

The Bloodhounds dominated Woodlands Christian Academy on Friday with a 4-0 victory. They will face off against San Antonio Christian School in the state semis which will take place at the round rock multipurpose complex on Thursday at three o'clock. These two teams faced off against each other twice in the regular season. Saint Joe's won on the road 4-3 but lost at home 3-1. That is also the last time the Bloodhounds have dropped a game. Now they're locked in and ready for the state tournament.

"Going back for the third time, it really makes you change your mentality. Once you've already gone and had a chance to win and lose you don't want to go back to lose, you want to win. We're going over there very focused not thinking about anything else but the game. Focus on the semis first then worry about the finals," said Ezequiel Escamilla Junior Midfielder.