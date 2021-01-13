Brownsville woman dead after crash in Lyford

A Brownsville woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Lyford Tuesday morning.

Investigators say a Ford Expedition was traveling northbound on Interstate 69E when the driver failed to drive in a single lane, causing the vehicle to veer off to the west side of the roadway.

The driver then overcorrected back onto the roadway, causing the vehicle to roll towards the east side of the roadway, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The passenger, identified as Leilani Rose Nicely, 39, of Brownsville, was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The male driver, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.