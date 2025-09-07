Bryan Road in Mission will close due to major drainage project

Beginning this week, one of the Mission's main roads will be closed as part of a multi-million dollar project to help with flooding.

A major drainage project is in the works in Mission. City officials are closing down Business 83 to FM 495 starting on Wednesday.

The project is costing a little over $6 million. The road will be fully repaved, sidewalks and a center turn lane will also be added. Crews will also put in new water and sewer lines.

"This section of road, we were having a lot of problems with the water and sewer, those lines are asbestos lines and clay lines, so we were having to repair those breaks almost every day and that's why the pavement was in bad condition," Mission Assistant City Manager Juan Pablo Terrazas said.

One Mission resident said she's lived near Bryan Road for nearly two decades. She says her neighborhood is prone to flooding.

Back in March, her home was affected by the storms.

"Like to inches of water inside the house," Nancy said. "We lost a lot of furniture, we lost a lot of things inside the house."

Nancy is hoping the project will bring some relief to her part of town, but she's worried the road closure will cause a big headache for drivers.

"It's an inconvenience, we always travel this area," Nancy said.

A full road closure will be in effect to speed work up.

The project will take them a year to complete instead of a year and a half. Construction should be done by next summer.

The city is asking drivers to use Mayberry Road and Stewart Road as another way to travel through the area.

Watch the video above for the full story.