Cameron County: 2 COVID-related deaths were unvaccinated individuals

Cameron County reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 16 new cases of the disease on Wednesday.

Both of the deaths were unvaccinated, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

A man from Brownsville in his 60s and a man from Rio Hondo in his 50s died as a result of the virus. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 1,970.

Of the 16 new positive infections in the county, four were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 16 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 5 people 2 people 4 people 1 people 1 people 2 people 1 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 53,260 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 49,030 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 82.72% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.