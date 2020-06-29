Cameron County announces new order for beach closures, social gathering limits, curfew

New restrictions will soon be in effect in Cameron County that will possibly impact people’s plans for the Fourth of July weekend. All county parks and beach areas will be off limits, as well as gathering restrictions and a curfew will be issued.

The amended order will be in effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and will remain until 11:59 p.m. July 13, according to a news release from Cameron County. To view a list of county parks and beaches that will be closed to the public starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, click here.

A non-essential travel restriction will be in place for anyone under the age of 17 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and for adults — 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Social gatherings will be limited to no more than 10 people. Outdoor gatherings will be allowed for no more than 100 people.

View the full Cameron County amended order here.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino is expected to hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

No word from South Padre Island officials about any city beach closures at this time.

Watch the video above for further details.