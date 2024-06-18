Cameron County announces temporary beach closures

Cameron County is temporarily closing Boca Chica Beach and a handful of beach access areas due to high tides being brought by the inclement weather, according to a news release.

The following beaches and beach accesses are closed:

- Boca Chica Beach

- County Beach Access No.3

- County Beach Access No.4

- County Beach Access No. 5/E.K. Atwood Park Pavilion

- County Beach Access No. 6

“These county beaches will be temporarily closed until further notice to all incoming vehicular and pedestrian traffic due to the high tides being brought upon by the most recent developments in the Gulf of Mexico that call for undrivable land conditions,” the news release stated.

County beach access areas on South Padre Island, such as Isla Blanca Park and Andy Bowie County Park, will remain open until further notice, the news release added.