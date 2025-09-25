Cameron County asking residents to fill out survey for new hazard mitigation plan

The streets of the Green Valley Farm neighborhood near San Benito are currently dry.

During the March 2025 flood, residents there said floodwaters almost reached their mailboxes.

“It was horrible, I couldn't come over here at all,” Esmeralda Garza said.

Garza said she had to wait a month before she and her family could go back home. When they did make it home, the family found the home and their cars flooded.

Cameron County officials said they want people like Garza to help them come up with improvements. The Cameron County Emergency Management & Fire Marshal Service released an online survey asking for responses from residents that will be used to update the county's hazard mitigation plan.

“The citizens have a chance to voice their opinions as to what they think is necessary as far as flooding, or if they have some areas that are of concern,” Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen said.

According to Hushen, feedback is crucial to getting the necessary funding needed for drainage improvement projects.

“Then when there is a disaster declaration, it gives us the eligibility to apply for those FEMA grants that are available after the storm,” Hushen said. “Without the mitigation plan, we're not eligible to apply for these grants."

Garza said she will fill out the survey online, and she hopes the county will make drainage improvements in her neighborhood.

Watch the video above for the full story.