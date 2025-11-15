Cameron County awarded $4.5 million for sidewalk improvement project in Santa Maria

Serena Portugal has lived in Santa Maria for three years.

She has three daughters in the school district, and said getting them to school safely can be a risk.

“The roads are narrow, there's no safe place for them to walk,” Portugal said.

Portugal’s daughters used to take the bus, but because they had to walk part of the way to get to the pickup spot, Portugal now drives them every day.

However, a $4.5 million grant awarded by the Texas Department of Transportation could change that.

As part of TxDOT’s 2025 Transportation Alternatives Program, 11 streets in Santa Maria will receive sidewalks.

According to a news release, 1.7 miles of 5-foot sidewalks will be constructed along various roadways. The project will also install curb and gutter, curb ramps, crosswalks, rectangular rapid flashing beacons, a raised crosswalk, signage, and pavement markings.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said this is a project that will connect the community and make it safer.

“For a very small community like Santa Maria, an investment of this kind is important,” Treviño Jr. said. “This is about safety, connectivity, and giving kids the ability to walk to and from school."

Santa Maria was one community he is glad to see was selected to receive the grant, Treviño Jr. said.

“I think at the end of the day, that entire community is gonna be very, very excited that we were able to get this for them,” Treviño Jr. said.

Portugal said it's a change they've been hoping for, not just for students, but for everyone

“It would be a benefit for everybody because we need it,” Portugal said.

The county said drivers will notice the road construction once it begins in 2026. Work isn't expected to wrap up until 2028.

