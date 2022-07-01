Cameron County beach patrol preparing for holiday weekend

If you're planning to head to the island this 4th of July weekend, Cameron County's Beach Patrol wants you to know about their risk alert system.

The flags represent water and weather conditions. Red means high surf and dangerous rip currents, and yellow means calmer waters.

"Not just July 4th weekend--any weekend before you come, you want to check the weather," said Cameron County Beach Patrol Chief Art Hurtado. "Check for any systems in the gulf that will affect the water here, even if it isn't anywhere near us."

Beach patrol has about 30 lifeguards on staff.

If you aren't sure about those beach conditions, don't be afraid to ask them for help..