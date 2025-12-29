Cameron County beaches closed due to high tides from recent cold front

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino has ordered the temporary closure of several beaches due to the high tides from the recent cold front.

Beaches that have been closed are Boca Chica Beach, County Beach Access No. 4, County Beach Access No. 5 (E.K. Atwood Park Pavilion) and County Beach Access No. 6.

The closures are effective from Monday until further notice to all incoming vehicular and pedestrian traffic, according to a news release. The high tides are causing undrivable land conditions.

According to the KRGV Weather team, wind gusts are up to 45 knots, with waves as high as five to eight feet tall. There is a high rip current risk which makes swimming dangerous, and water levels will be higher than normal, which could cause minor coastal flooding in low-lying areas.

The news release said county beach access areas on South Padre Island, such as Isla Blanca Park, will remain open until further notice.