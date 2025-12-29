City of Elsa issues water boil notice following pressure issues

The city of Elsa has issued a water boil notice following water pressure issues on Monday.

The water pressure has since been restored, but the water boil notice remains in effect.

According to a news release, "due to unforeseen circumstances during maintenance repairs," the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is requiring the city to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

In an earlier Facebook post, city officials said a majority of the city was experiencing little to no water pressure due to an "unexpected emergency."

City officials said crews were working when they hit a main waterline by mistake.

Public water system officials will notify customers when the water boil notice is no longer in effect, according to the news release.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water used for drinking, cooking and ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking or human consumption purposes, according to a news release.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals can also purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.