Cameron County cancels Operation Border Health

The Cameron County Public Health department announced the cancellation of the annual event that provides free health services to the community.

Operation Border Health 2025 was originally scheduled for the week of July 21 through July 25 at Los Fresnos High School.

According to a social media post, the cancelation was triggered due to funding issues.

“Due to the uncertainty of funding and staffing reductions within the department, Cameron County Public Health is unable to continue with the planning and coordination required to deliver the quality of service our community expects and deserves,” the social media post states.

The department said they anticipate that Operation Border Health will resume next year.

The Texas Health and Human Services website currently states that Operation Border Health will go on at the following Rio Grande Valley locations:

Hidalgo County

PSJA Early College High School

805 W. Ridge Rd.

San Juan, TX 78589

Starr County

John & Olive Hinojosa Elementary School

2448 Embassy St.

Rio Grande City, TX 78582

Willacy County

Raymondville High School

601 FM 3168

Raymondville, TX 78580