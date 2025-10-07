Cameron County commissioners approve to purchase 50% of B&M International Bridge
The Cameron County commissioners approved a purchase agreement with Union Pacific Railroad to buy 50 percent of the B&M International Bridge.
RELATED STORY: Cameron County judge weighs in on possible purchase of B&M Bridge in Brownsville
The commissioners gave their approval during a meeting on Tuesday. The bridge is privately owned by the Mexican government and a United States company.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
More News
News Video
-
Walk For Women hosting fundraiser to raise breast cancer awareness at South...
-
Made in the 956: Harlingen café mixing old traditions with future goals
-
City of McAllen, STC partner to bring GED, English classes to the...
-
Repairs underway for San Benito road damaged by March floods
-
Heart of the Valley - Breast Cancer Awareness: Weslaco cancer survivor shares...