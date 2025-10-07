Cameron County commissioners approve to purchase 50% of B&M International Bridge

The Cameron County commissioners approved a purchase agreement with Union Pacific Railroad to buy 50 percent of the B&M International Bridge.

The commissioners gave their approval during a meeting on Tuesday. The bridge is privately owned by the Mexican government and a United States company.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.