Cameron County commissioners approve to purchase 50% of B&M International Bridge

4 hours 10 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, October 07 2025 Oct 7, 2025 October 07, 2025 11:11 AM October 07, 2025 in News - Local

The Cameron County commissioners approved a purchase agreement with Union Pacific Railroad to buy 50 percent of the B&M International Bridge.

The commissioners gave their approval during a meeting on Tuesday. The bridge is privately owned by the Mexican government and a United States company.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

