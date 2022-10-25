Cameron County constable: Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to stabbing north of Harlingen
Law enforcement officials in Cameron County are seeking two women they say stabbed a man north of Harlingen Tuesday afternoon.
Two women in their fifties allegedly stabbed a man along Godwin Road and south of Tovar Road, according to Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable Eddie Solis.
One of the women was wearing a maroon shirt with jeans and the other was wearing a white shirt with jeans.
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, EMS and Cameron County precincts 3 and 5 responded to the scene, Solis added.
