Cameron County Constable's Office brings back bike patrol

Cameron County Precinct 4 Constable's Office wants to connect with the people they serve.

The constable's office is putting deputies back on bikes to patrol the area.

"We're just doing some community policing, trying to be visible and have the residents step up and say hi and voice any concerns that they may have," Cameron County Constable Precinct 4 Chief Deputy Dagoberto Perales said. "It is very important right now, in these times that we are living in, that the community trust us and while there is distrust we just want to reiterate that we are here for them to help."

The bike division has been around for 20 years, but the last time it was active was about two years ago. The constable's office hopes to have bike patrols out at least once or twice a week.