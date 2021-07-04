Cameron County Constables: Crash on Expressway 83

Photo Credit: Cameron County Precinct Five Constables / Facebook

First responders are on the scene of a crash in La Feria, according to a social media post by the Cameron County Precinct Five Constables.

The crash happened on Expressway 83, west of Farm to Market Road 506, Sunday morning.

Officials urge residents to use caution when driving through the area.