Cameron County DA reacts to Supreme Court's decision in Ruben Gutierrez case

Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz spoke out on the Supreme Court's decision in favor of Ruben Gutierrez.

The Supreme Court's decision means Gutierrez can pursue DNA testing on evidence from his case.

Texas allows prisoners to do that after their conviction, but not for prisoners looking to prove they're ineligible for the death penalty.

Saenz released the full statement below regarding that decision.

"Regarding the Supreme Court’s decision issued [Thursday] on the Gutierrez case: The Supreme Court’s ruling means the case is remanded to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals for further proceedings. We will continue to litigate on behalf of the victim and look forward to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, once again, denying his relief. The day on which justice will be served for Mrs. Harrison with Gutierrez’s execution will come."

Gutierrez's attorney, Shawn Nolan, released the following statement:

"Today, Ruben Gutierrez is one step closer to proving that he was wrongfully sentenced to death. The Court’s decision makes clear that Ruben has a legal right to challenge the Texas post-conviction DNA statute which limits his access to DNA testing to show he should not have been sentenced to death. We trust the Cameron County District Attorney will heed the Supreme Court’s decision and provide us, at long last, with access to the extensive forensic evidence in Ruben’s case."

Gutierrez is on death row for the stabbing death of 85-year-old Escolastica Harrison during a home robbery in the late 90s. Two others were also charged in the case.

Gutierrez claims he did not kill Harrison, but only helped with the robbery. He wants three items tested, including a strand of Harrison's hair, a towel or t-shirt and fingernail clippings.

The Supreme Court's decision was six to three.