Cameron County deputy accused of fleeing the scene of a crash resigns

Hugo Dante Salinas Jr. Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department

A deputy with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office resigned prior to turning himself in to police in connection with a Brownsville crash, according to Sheriff Manuel Trevino.

Hugo Dante Salinas Jr. was charged with duty on striking an unattended vehicle after he turned himself in to authorities on Monday, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Trevino said Salinas resigned from his position with the sheriff's office on Sunday.

According to a news release, the crash happened on Sunday shortly after 3 a.m. at the 200 block of Rancho Viejo Boulevard.

Officers at the scene found an unoccupied, parked vehicle had been struck by a pick-up truck. According to the release, the truck driver, identified as Salinas, was not at the scene.

Salinas turned himself in to Brownsville police officers on Monday. His bond was set at $2,000.