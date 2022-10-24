Cameron County elections department seeing mail-in ballots being rejected

As early voting begins Monday, the Cameron County Elections Department wants people to take advantage if possible.

The same advice to cast your ballots as soon as possible applies to people who are sending mail-in ballots.

Cameron County is already seeing some mail-in ballot applications rejected.

This comes after a change to the Texas Election Code.

Senate Bill one went into effect at the beginning of the year, during the March primaries, it caused up to 12% or around 150 ballots to be rejected.

That same rejection is happening with mail-in ballot applications.

With the deadline approaching for mail-in ballot applications, the elections department is reaching out to voters.

“We’re already seeing the same sort of effects, where people are turning in their ballots with incomplete information, so we’re having to return it to them," Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said. "And hopefully they’ll be able to fix them in time to meet the deadline of October 28th, so we can actually mail them a ballot.”

Ocotber 28th is the last day to apply for ballot by mail.

So far this year, 120 mail-in ballot applications out of 4,000 were returned in Cameron County.

Garza says some of the main issues he has seen is the voter application ID number. People are either forgetting to put it on the application or putting it on the wrong spot.

If your mail-in ballot was rejected, reach out to your election department.