Cameron County honors slain deputy constable one year after deadly crash

A moment of silence was held during the Cameron County Commissioner's Court for a Precinct 1 deputy constable killed on the job.

Deputy Constable Ruben Garcia died one year ago. He was working a crash when he was rear-ended by a driver; Garcia was in his unit at the time.

Cameron County commissioners declared Tuesday Deputy Constable Ruben Garcia Day.

The man who hit Garcia is serving a 35-year prison sentence after being convicted of intoxication manslaughter.