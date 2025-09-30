Cameron County honors slain deputy constable one year after deadly crash
A moment of silence was held during the Cameron County Commissioner's Court for a Precinct 1 deputy constable killed on the job.
Deputy Constable Ruben Garcia died one year ago. He was working a crash when he was rear-ended by a driver; Garcia was in his unit at the time.
RELATED STORY: Deputy constable killed in Brownsville crash remembered as 'one of the great ones'
Cameron County commissioners declared Tuesday Deputy Constable Ruben Garcia Day.
The man who hit Garcia is serving a 35-year prison sentence after being convicted of intoxication manslaughter.
