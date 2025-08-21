Cameron County increasing toll prices at their international bridges

It'll soon cost more to cross into Mexico from Cameron County.

The toll will increase from $4 to $5 starting on Sept. 1, 2025 at all bridges owned by Cameron County.

The toll prices for pedestrians and commercial drivers won’t be affected by the increase.

Cameron County increased the price as a way to balance their budget. In July, Channel 5 News reported that fewer people are crossing their international bridges, leading to a drop in revenue.

Cameron County Administrator Pete Sepulveda said the added cost will help the county handle inflation.

“A lot of expenses went up, and the cost of doing business went up,” Sepulveda said. “We haven't adjusted our rates in three years. When we did it three years ago, it was only a quarter."

Sepulveda said there could be another increase in three years, but it will depend on the county budget.

The Progreso International Bridge also announced a toll increase in July.

Channel 5 News also reached out to McAllen spokesperson Roy Cantu, who said the Anzalduas and McAllen/Hidalgo international bridges increased their tolls in March 2025 from $3.50 to $4.

