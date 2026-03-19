Cameron County inmate found dead in apparent suicide was not on suicide watch, sheriff says

A Cameron County double murder suspect never indicated he was suicidal before he was found dead in his jail cell, according to Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Treviño.

Joel Uriegas Izaguirre was accused of killing his wife and her aunt in December 2025. Izaguirre was found dead on Friday, March 13, 2026, while in custody at the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center.

Treviño said inmates are screened and asked about their mental health and suicidal thoughts when they arrive. Because of the charges Izaguirre faced, jail staff checked on him every 30 minutes.

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"For his safety, he was placed in a single cell, but he was not on suicide watch," Treviño said. "He never indicated anything or any intent of committing suicide."

A custodial report filed with the Texas Attorney General's Office shows Izaguirre had made suicidal statements before his death.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the death.