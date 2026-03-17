Brownsville double homicide suspect dies by suicide in jail cell

A man charged in a double homicide in Brownsville died by suicide in his jail cell at Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center.

Joel Uriegas Izaguirre was accused of killing his wife and her aunt in December 2025 and was facing two counts of capital murder.

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Izaguirre was found dead in his cell on March 13 at around 8:48 a.m., according to a custodial death report. Staff performed CPR, but emergency services personnel confirmed he had no pulse.

The report said Izaguirre had made suicidal statements before the incident.

The Texas Rangers are now investigating.