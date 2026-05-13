Rio Grande City culinary team cooks its way into the top four at Disney World
A Rio Grande City High School culinary team finished in the top four at a national competition against nearly 100 teams.
The team competed in the "Cook Around the World" challenge at Epcot in Disney World. It was the second time the team competed in the event.
For the competition, the team had to cook on the spot using random ingredients they had never worked with before. They prepared a Peruvian-style entree and a South American style pico de gallo.
"Big accomplishment. It's just a reward for their hard work, for them learning to for them being from such a small town going all the way to Disney World and just proving themselves not just to themselves but to other people as well," culinary arts teacher Janette Garza said.
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