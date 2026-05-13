Mercedes officials move to rename street after World War II veteran
Mercedes city officials want to rename a street to honor a Rio Grande Valley doctor.
Dr. Hector Garcia is from Mercedes. He was a World War II veteran and the first Mexican American to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
The city hopes renaming the street will inspire future generations.
"I think it's important for Mercedes not only to honor our past and all the amazing people who have gone through Mercedes, such as Dr. Hector P. Garcia, but it is also important to inspire the present and future leaders," Skyler Howell, a director for the Mercedes Chamber of Commerce, said.
Mercedes selected certain streets as options to rename. Residents can fill out a survey to decide which street they want.
The deadline to fill out the survey is May 18, 2026.
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