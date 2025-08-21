Cameron County judge authorizes temporary closures ahead of Starship launch

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. authorized temporary road closures in preparation for SpaceX's 10th Starship launch on Sunday, according to a news release.

SpaceX announced their next test flight of the Starship rocket could happen as early as Sunday, Aug. 24.

According to a Wednesday news release, Trevino has ordered the temporary closure of Boca Chica Beach as well as State Highway 4 from FM 1419 to the entrance of Boca Chica Beach.

The temporary closures will go into effect on August 24 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Should SpaceX not complete its launch on that day, they can use alternating dates on August 25 and August 26 to complete its testing activities, according to the news release.