Cameron County judge signs order for businesses to require facial coverings for employees, customers

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. signed an order on Wednesday for all businesses and commercial entities to mandate the use of facial coverings for employees and customers.

According to a news release from Cameron County, the order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

All businesses and commercial entities in Cameron County will be required to “develop and implement a health and safety policy” stating its face covering requirement and other safety measures used, such as temperature checks or screenings. Businesses must display its policy in an area visible for the general public.

Failure to comply with the order will result in a fine up to $500 for the business.

A similar order was issued on Wednesday for businesses in Hidalgo County. It will go into effect at 12 a.m. Thursday with a 48-hour grace period.