Hidalgo County issues order for businesses to mandate face coverings for employees, customers

Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez signed an order on Wednesday for businesses to mandate the use of face coverings by all employees and customers.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, the order is an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It goes into effect at 12 a.m. Thursday, but businesses will not have to comply with the order until 12 a.m. Friday and will remain in effect until further notice.

“I am growing more concerned as the number of infections in Hidalgo County continue to rise,” Cortez said in the news release. “Despite abundant publicity that the rate of infection is increasing locally, too many residents appear to be ignoring commonsense preventive measures.”

According to the news release, Gov. Greg Abbott has restricted local mandates of any type of facial covering on residents of Texas. However, the governor said it does not apply to businesses.

The order comes a day after the county reported its largest spike in COVID-19 cases with a 143 jump and two more deaths, resulting in 17 total virus-related deaths.

Any business that fails to comply will result in a fine up to $1,000, according to the news release.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. signed a similar order on Wednesday.