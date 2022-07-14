Cameron County officials beefing up school security
Cameron County is working with several law enforcement agencies to beef up school security.
The Texas Department of Public Safety, sheriff's office, city police departments and school district officials met Wednesday.
"Also to help coordinate communication with regards to all of the different law enforcement agencies going forward so that if they do find themselves in an active shooter situation, all the training is up-to-date, communications are up-to-date and everyone is prepared as much as they can be," said Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino.
The judge says they are taking advantage of summer break before schools reopen to put a plan in place.
