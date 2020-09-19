Cameron County Precinct 1, Precinct 2 and Precinct 3 stop distributing sandbags as Tropical Storm Beta heads north

With Tropical Storm Beta forecast to head north, Cameron County announced Saturday that Precinct 1, Precinct 2 and Precinct 3 would stop distributing sandbags at noon.

The Precinct 4 Warehouse at 26623 White Ranch Road in La Feria will remain open "as determined by the Commissioner," according to a news release from Cameron County.

Check back for updates.