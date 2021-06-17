Cameron County reports 1 COVID-19 death, 39 new cases

Cameron County on Thursday reported 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death.

According to a news release from Cameron County, a man from Brownsville in his 60s died as a result of the virus. The news release didn't specify when the death occurred.

The Cameron County COVID-19 death count now stands at 1,678.

WEDNESDAY'S NUMBERS: Cameron County reports 32 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County also reported 39 new cases of the disease in the county. Of those cases, 16 are from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 41,812 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

According to the news release, 39,426 people have recovered from the virus in the county.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 60.99% of the population, 12 years and older is fully vaccinated.