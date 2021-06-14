Cameron County reports 112 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Monday reported 112 new positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, 47 of the new positive cases reported are from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The news release didn't specify when they tested positive. Cameron County reported no new deaths on Wednesday; the COVID-19 death count remains at 1,677.

Since the pandemic started, 41,702 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

39,241 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 59.90% of the population, 12 years and older is fully vaccinated.