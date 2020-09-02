x

Cameron County reports 15 coronavirus-related deaths

Wednesday, September 02 2020

Cameron County on Wednesday reported 15 coronavirus-related deaths.

The deaths ranged from a 63-year-old Brownsville man to a 100-year-old Harlingen woman, according to a news release from Cameron County. The total included 13 people from Brownsville, one from Harlingen and one from Port Isabel.

Since the pandemic started, 621 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus.

Cameron County also reported that 131 people had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21,342.

