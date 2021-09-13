Cameron County reports 16 coronavirus-related deaths, 294 positive cases

Cameron County on Monday reported 16 coronavirus-related deaths and 294 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, 15 out of the 16 coronavirus-related deaths were people who were not fully vaccinated.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,840 deaths related to the coronavirus. Of the 294 new cases reported Monday, 88 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 165 people 37 people 27 people 20 people 18 people 13 people 14 people

Since the pandemic began, 50,916 people have tested positive for the virus in the county. A total of 46,601 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 76.71% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.

The COVID-19 report covers Saturday, Sept. 11th through Monday, Sept. 13.