Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 55 cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Monday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 55 new cases of COVID-19.

Two women in their 50s from Harlingen and a San Benito woman in her 60s died as a result of the virus. One person was fully vaccinated, according to the report.

Since the pandemic began, Cameron County has reported 2,237 deaths, according to the report.

The 55 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 12 20s 9 30s 9 40s 7 50s 5 60s 7 70+ 6 Total: 55

Of the 55 people who tested positive for the virus, 41 confirmed reports were based on PCR testing and 14 probable reports were based on antigen testing. Zero at-home test results were reported.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 87.20% of the population five years and older are fully vaccinated.